Officielt: Swansea henter Kristian Pedersen i Bundesligaen

✍ 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗲𝘀𝗼 𝗣𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲𝗻 🙌Swansea City has completed the signing of defender Kristian Pedersen for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.#Swans | @JomaSport